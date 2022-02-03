TRAFFIC: Road closures in Newport from this morning

Road closures in Newport from this morning
Tipperary County Council has announced three roads in Newport will close temporarily from 8am this morning.
The L-6013 Oakhampton and Foildarrig will close at 8am on February 3 and reopen on February 25 at 5pm.
Alternative routes are the L-2156, R-503 and the L-2166.
The L-6009 Castlewaller, Carrowkeale and Derryleigh will close on February 3 at 8am and reopen on February 25 at 6pm.
Alternative routes are available through L-2157 and R503.
The L-2156 will also close on February 3 and reopen on February 25 at 5pm.
Alternative routes are available at R503 and L-2166.
All three roads are closed to facilitate site investigations.
Road users should expect delays.
