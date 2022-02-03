Search

04 Feb 2022

Lowry asks Taoiseach to ‘insist that the HSE invest in a modern Community Nursing Unit in Roscrea’

Minister Mary Butler to meet with HSE and Health Department officials today

Lowry asks Taoiseach to ‘insist that HSE invest in a modern Community Nursing Unit in Roscrea’

Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Home in Roscrea

03 Feb 2022 6:15 PM

Independent TD Michael Lowry is to ask Taoiseach Michéal Martin to insist that the HSE invest in a modern community Nursing Unit in Roscrea.

Minister pf State at the Department of Health Mary Butler is to meet the HSE and the Department of Health today, Thursday February 3, said Deputy Lowry.

"Taoiseach, I ask you on behalf of the people of Roscrea to insist on the HSE investing in a modern facility offering a broad range of services catering for the needs of older people, incorporating a bed complement for residential care for the people of the town.

"I also ask that the Day Care Unit at Dean Maxwell be re-opened, as it has not re-opened since Covid and this is causing a lot of disruption and anger for people."

Deputy Michael Lowry was once again highlighting the issue of the future of long-stay care at the Dean Maxwell Nursing Unit in Roscrea with the Taoiseach, Michael Martin, during Promised Legislation in the Dail on Wednesday.

"You are aware that the HSE has a plan in place to dramatically alter the distribution of elderly care long stays in North Tipperary," stated Deputy Lowry. "The existing 25 beds in Dean Maxwell will be transferred to Nenagh in order to justify a new bigger unit. The HSE has consistently ignored all representations to correct this absurd and unacceptable situation," he said.

"The HSE is running the show. They are dictating policy. The Ministers appear to have no say or zero influence."

"Can you tell me, is it your Governments policy to downgrade Dean Maxwell?

"Please tell the people of Roscrea that you are not going to stand back and allow the HSE to close the long stay unit," stated Deputy Lowry.

"It is not the intention of Government to downgrade Dean Maxwell," stated An Taoiseach. "There have been various proposals brought forward. I know that Minister Mary Butler will meet with Senior HSE staff and the Department of Health (Thursday) to discuss these issues and I will ask Minister Butler to come back to the Deputies and other Oireachtas members from the county following that meeting."

