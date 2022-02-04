Search

04 Feb 2022

Councillor voices concern about Carrick-on-Suir waste site at council meeting

Co. Tipperary councillor angry at continued delay in re-erecting de Valera monument at Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall 

Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall, the headquarters of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

04 Feb 2022 4:00 PM

A councillor made a complaint about the operation of a skip hire waste site in Carrick-on-Suir at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s monthly meeting last week,
Carrick-on-Suir Cllr Kieran Bourke told council management he was aware a waste licence was granted for the site but asked was an Environmental Impact Statement carried out prior to the granting of the waste licence and was the site properly prepared before the licence was granted and waste dumping began there ?
He also asked what measures were in place on the site to prevent the seepage of waste into the ground and into the River Suir?
Cllr Bourke said the waste coming to the site was skip hire waste, which comprised “anything and everything”.
He asked if the council was monitoring the waste being dumped there.
He reported that from time to time waste was stockpiled on the site and visible from the N24. He asked if this was allowed?
The Fianna Fáil councillor also asked if a planning application was required to grant the waste licence for this operation?
He said if it was required then he feared he had failed in his duty as a public representative as he hadn’t been aware of it.
And if planning permission was obtained, he asked were there conditions attached to it and have all those conditions been met by the operator of this site.
Marion O’Neill of the council’s Environment Section responded that she was aware of the site.
She said she would talk to Cllr Bourke outside the council meeting about the situation.

