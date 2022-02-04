Gardai report increase in bicycle thefts in Clonmel as two more bikes stolen this week

File photo
There has been a marked increase in bicycle thefts in Clonmel, according to gardaí, who report two more bikes were stolen in the town this week.
A black and white mountain bike with orange handlebars was stolen from O'Connell Street in Clonmel on Tuesday night, February 1 while a Phaze mountain bike with a baby seat, was stolen from a housing estate near Queen Street, Clonmel between Monday, January 31 and Wednesday, February 2.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson appealed to anyone with information on the whereabouts of these bicycles to contact the station at (052) 6177640.
"We would ask all bicycle owners, as a precaution, to take a picture of their bikes, to locate the serial number of the bike from the frame and keep a note of it at home or on their phone," the spokesperson added.
A blast from the past - Templemore FCA members pictured at McCann Barracks in the mid 1950's. Back row: Jim Chisholm, Don Kelly, Fay Taylor, Michael Geoghegan. Front row: Padd
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.