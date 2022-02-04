Search

04 Feb 2022

Gardai report increase in bicycle thefts in Clonmel as two more bikes stolen this week

bike theft

File photo

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

04 Feb 2022 11:17 AM

There has been a marked increase in bicycle thefts in Clonmel, according to gardaí, who report two more bikes were stolen in the town this week. 

A black and white mountain bike with orange handlebars was stolen from O'Connell Street in Clonmel on Tuesday night, February 1 while a Phaze mountain bike with a baby seat, was stolen from a housing estate near Queen Street, Clonmel between Monday, January 31 and Wednesday, February 2.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson appealed to anyone with information on the whereabouts of these bicycles to contact the station at (052) 6177640.

"We would ask all bicycle owners, as a precaution, to take a picture of their bikes, to locate the serial number of the bike from the frame and keep a note of it at home or on their phone," the spokesperson added.  

