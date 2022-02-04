Information meeting about Friends of Europe weekend in Cashel takes place tonight

The Friends of Europe Association is hosting an information meeting this Friday night for volunteers wishing to get involved in its weekend of events it is hosting in Cashel over the May Bank Holiday Weekend for an estimated 80 international visitors to the area.
The meeting takes place in the backroom of Brosnan's Bar, Lower Gate Street, Cashel at 8pm on February 4.
The Association is looking for volunteers aged between 18 and 30 to help out and get involved in the festivities and events being organised between Friday, April 29 and Monday, May 1 for the visiting young people from nine European countries.
The purpose of the Friends of Europe Association is to develop and maintain contacts, visits and exchanges with individual citizens, families, associations and institutions such as schools in all European Rural Charter communities across Europe.
