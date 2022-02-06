GRAPHIC CONTENT: Sad scene in Tipperary as foal looks at mother who had drowned in drain

PICTURE CREDIT: My Lovely Horse Rescue
My Lovely Horse Rescue had a sad rescue on Saturday in Tipperary.
Gardaí reported a horse dead in a drain and her baby foal standing nearby watching on.
The foal is six or seven-months-old and has been called Sweetie (pictured below) and is now in the care of My Lovely Horse Rescue.
The mare had fallen in a drain and had died.
In a post on social media, My Lovely Horse Rescue said the animal "died most likely trying to get out, cold, hungry and obviously skinny with a blue rope around her neck".
They added: "Her foal stood on the bank and watched her mother die. Stood there for a number of days, how utterly heartbreaking.
"We knew the scene would be grim but nothing could have prepared us for what volunteers would face when they arrived.
This area was littered with bones. And another dead horse, a foal, lay nearby."
