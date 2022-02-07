Revealed: General Manager has been appointed to Tipperary Excel

The Board of management and staff of the Tipperary Excel has announced the appointment of Mary Leahy as General Manager of the facility.
As the longest serving member of staff, Mary will now take over the helm at the centre.
In a statement the Board say that Mary’s dedication and energy will them to maintain Tipperary Excel Centre as a chosen arts and cultural destination in the Munster region, whilst leading and shaping future development of the centre.
Mary has said that she is looking forward to the challenge.
Rockwell Rovers Ladies Football Club are running a car wash fundraiser from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, February 12 up at the GAA field.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.