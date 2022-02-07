Search

07 Feb 2022

Installation of independent walkway on Ardfinnan Bridge 'will take until the end of 2025'

Relationships are currently very good

Ardfinnan Bridge

Ardfinnan Bridge

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Feb 2022 8:27 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Ardfinnan Community Council has recently had a second meeting with county council officials and a first meeting with the newly appointed consultant team over Ardfinnan Bridge. 

The purpose of these meetings is to have open and honest consultation with the council and the consultant team and to ensure that they are fully informed and aware of the concerns, views and preferences of the local and surrounding communities. 

The consultant team will prepare feasibility and options assessment reports for the council.

This is expected to take until September 2022.

Approval and funding will then have to be sought to move to the next stage which is design and planning.

It is expected that the total process to construction and installation of an independent walkway will take until the end of 2025 providing there are no major difficulties encountered.

Ardfinnan Community Council has reached agreement with the council that currently they will not erect permanent traffic lights for which funding was secured by the council last year.

However this will be kept under review as we proceed through the various stages of this project but it has been made very clear at the meetings that permanent traffic lights are not an option for the people of Ardfinnan and surrounding areas. 

Relationships with the Community Council, the local authority and the consultant team are currently very good.

"We ask people to be patient as we work together through the various stages of the project. Information will be made available as it develops."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media