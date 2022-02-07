Installation of independent walkway on Ardfinnan Bridge 'will take until the end of 2025'

Ardfinnan Community Council has recently had a second meeting with county council officials and a first meeting with the newly appointed consultant team over Ardfinnan Bridge.

The purpose of these meetings is to have open and honest consultation with the council and the consultant team and to ensure that they are fully informed and aware of the concerns, views and preferences of the local and surrounding communities.

The consultant team will prepare feasibility and options assessment reports for the council.

This is expected to take until September 2022.

Approval and funding will then have to be sought to move to the next stage which is design and planning.

It is expected that the total process to construction and installation of an independent walkway will take until the end of 2025 providing there are no major difficulties encountered.

Ardfinnan Community Council has reached agreement with the council that currently they will not erect permanent traffic lights for which funding was secured by the council last year.

However this will be kept under review as we proceed through the various stages of this project but it has been made very clear at the meetings that permanent traffic lights are not an option for the people of Ardfinnan and surrounding areas.

Relationships with the Community Council, the local authority and the consultant team are currently very good.

"We ask people to be patient as we work together through the various stages of the project. Information will be made available as it develops."