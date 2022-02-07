'Katherine 13th July 2018,' Tipp gardaí issue appeal for owner of ring found at Aldi

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
A ring found at Aldi Nenagh between December 16 of last year and December 19 has been handed into Nenagh Garda Station.
The ring is inscribed with "Katherine 13th July 2018".
Gardaí added: "We would love to return this ring to its owner so please give us a call in Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450 if you own it or if you know who does. You must be able to provide proof of ownership."
Rockwell Rovers Ladies Football Club are running a car wash fundraiser from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, February 12 up at the GAA field.
