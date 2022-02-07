'Many vehicles aren't reducing speed entering into town centre,' says councillor

File photo
Calls have been made for the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District to carry out an assessment of the ongoing speeding issues entering Cashel town from the Clonmel Road.
Cllr Declan Burgess says the area affected is from the hurling field to Ard Mhuire/Upper Friar Street.
He added: "Many vehicles aren’t reducing speed entering into the town centre. This MD should consider installing traffic calming measures here."
Rockwell Rovers Ladies Football Club are running a car wash fundraiser from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, February 12 up at the GAA field.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.