'New landowner very good to community,' says councillor amidst calls for graveyard extension

File photo
Councillor Micheál Anglim says there are new owners of the land surrounding Ardfinnan graveyard and it is worth engaging with them on plans for an extension of the cemetery.
The local representative said: "We have been trying to get an extension and the lands on the boundary have changed hands recently.
"The new landowner is very good to the community and we should meet them to try and progress the extension."
The council agreed to try and arrange a meeting.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.