Fourteen families of Syrian heritage currently living in Clonmel hold Food Fair

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
On February 2, members of Clonmel Community Policing and Regular Unit were invited to a community engagement event with fourteen families of Syrian heritage who are currently living in the town.
The Syrian families brought a number of their native dishes and pastries for the local community to sample.
This was one of a number of Syrian Food Fair events that has taken place throughout Tipperary over the past few weeks.
Clonmel Gardaí were delighted to provide support and information to those present.
Rockwell Rovers Ladies Football Club are running a car wash fundraiser from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, February 12 up at the GAA field.
