07 Feb 2022

Town Regeneration Officer to be appointed to Roscrea - Lowry

Roscrea Damer House Gallery - supporting the arts

Roscrea Castle and Damer House

Tipperary Star Reporter

07 Feb 2022 10:07 AM

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

A Town Regeneration Officer will be appointed to Roscrea as part of Town Centre First – a major new policy that aims to tackle vacancy, combat dereliction and breathe new life into town centres, says Deputy Michael Lowry.

Roscrea is the town put forward by Tipperary County Council for this new Town Centre First initiative, which contains 33 unique actions which will give selected towns across the country the tools and resources they need to become more viable and attractive places in which to live, work, visit and run a business.

In a statement released by Government today to launch the new initiative, it was stated that the policy is underpinned by multi-billion euro investment spread across major Government schemes such as the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF), the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF), Crói Conaithe (Towns) Fund and the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The formal launch of the new policy was overseen by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, the Minister for Planning and Local Government, Peter Burke TD; and the Minister for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD

For the first time, designated towns will gain their own dedicated Town Regeneration Officers, who will be crucial to driving future development.

The policy also contains a range of actions designed to achieve key objectives such as social and economic revival in towns, the provision of housing, as well as addressing challenges like vacancy and derelict buildings.

The actions also support the protection of the environment, as well as the heritage and culture of our towns.

