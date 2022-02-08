Dog fouling in Cashel is a 'health risk and is anti-business', says councillor

File photo
Dog fouling in Cashel is a “health risk and is anti-business”, says Cllr Declan Burgess.
The local representative raised the issue at a recent meeting of the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District meeting.
The councillor said: “Dog fouling in Cashel is a serious issue and I’m asking for an awareness campaign to run in the town.”
He added: “We need to raise awareness of the health risks and that it is anti-business.”
Meanwhile, Cllr Andy Moloney asked if horse fouling is covered by bye-laws the same as dog fouling.
He said he had received representations from people who were enquiring as to the legal status of horse fouling.
In response, the council said they were not aware that horse fouling was an offence under any legislation at the moment.
An artist's impression of the rear of the new Primary Care Centre which will be located on the Gaol Road
