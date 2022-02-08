Concern over 'high volume of breakdowns' from one water plant in Tipperary

Do you agree?
Councillor Declan Burgess has asked that the council write to Irish Water requesting that the necessary upgrades to watermain infrastructure surrounding the Springmount water plant are included in future capital projects for the area.
“There has been a high volume of breakdowns in this area and an obvious need for rehabilitation works.”
