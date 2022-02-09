Loyal Tipperary football supporters at the National League game v Leitrim

A roaming photographer at FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday last at the Tipperary v Leitrim National Football League Division 4 caught these loyal Friends of Tipperary Football in the crowd.
The result didn't go the way of the home side but there will be better days ahead
Use the > above to go through the gallery
Ursuline Fifth Year student, Shakira Donoghue the U18 Lightweight Boxing Champion who won her title fight unanimously in the National Stadium on Friday, 4 February
