Man charged in connection with thefts from cars in Clonmel

A man aged in his 20s has been charged in connection with break-ins to five cars in Clonmel in the early hours of Monday morning.
Property ranging from coins and jewellery to tools and a pair of sunglasses were stolen from four of the cars while no property was stolen from one vehicle. Most of the cars were parked in housing estates off the Cashel Road.
