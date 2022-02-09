Irish Water is carrying out works in Roscrea today
Irish Water is carrying out meter installation works in Roscrea today.
The works may cause supply issues to Parkmore Manor, Roscrea and the surrounding areas.
The works are scheduled until 9am to 1pm on February 9.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
Ursuline Fifth Year student, Shakira Donoghue the U18 Lightweight Boxing Champion who won her title fight unanimously in the National Stadium on Friday, 4 February
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.