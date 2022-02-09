Ursuline student becomes U18 lightweight boxing champion

Ursuline Fifth Year student, Shakira Donoghue the U18 Lightweight Boxing Champion who won her title fight unanimously in the National Stadium on Friday, 4 February
The Ursuline wishes huge congratulations to the new U18 National Lightweight Boxing Champion Shakira Donoghue, Fifth Year. Shakira, who won her semi-final fight on Friday, 28 January in a 4-1 victory, was back in the National Stadium exactly a week later for the final against Robyn Murran.
This time the judges’ verdict was unanimous in favour of Shakira.
The whole School and her Boxing Club, Templemore, are extremely proud of her well-deserved success. She is one of the most determined and talented young boxers in the country, and hopefully, this All Ireland Senior Cadet title is the start of a glittering career in the ring.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
