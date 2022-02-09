Search

09 Feb 2022

Ursuline student becomes U18 lightweight boxing champion

Ursuline student becomes U18 lightweight boxing champion

Ursuline Fifth Year student, Shakira Donoghue the U18 Lightweight Boxing Champion who won her title fight unanimously in the National Stadium on Friday, 4 February

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

09 Feb 2022 11:45 AM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

The Ursuline wishes huge congratulations to the new U18 National Lightweight Boxing Champion Shakira Donoghue, Fifth Year. Shakira, who won her semi-final fight on Friday, 28 January in a 4-1 victory, was back in the National Stadium exactly a week later for the final against Robyn Murran.

This time the judges’ verdict was unanimous in favour of Shakira.

The whole School and her Boxing Club, Templemore, are extremely proud of her well-deserved success. She is one of the most determined and talented young boxers in the country, and hopefully, this All Ireland Senior Cadet title is the start of a glittering career in the ring.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.

The Ursuline responds to Jessie Buckley Oscar nomination

Tipperary vs Laois - TipperaryLive Player Ratings

Tipperary tourism to get a boost under new Fáilte Ireland strategy

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media