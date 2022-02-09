Section of N24 in Carrick-on-Suir to be closed temporarily for road resurfacing works

The N24 at Lower Ballylynch in Carrick-on-Suir will be closed overnight from Friday, February 25 to Saturday morning February 26 to facilitate urgent road repair and resurfacing works in the interest of public safety.

Tipperary County Council has issued a temporary closing of road notice under the Roads Act 1993-2015 for this section of the busy national route.

The section of the road at Lower Ballylynch will be closed from 7pm on Friday, February 25 to 7am on Saturday, February 26.

Traffic diversions will be in place during the closure.

Traffic travelling towards Clonmel/Limerick will be be diverted from the N24 to the R698 at Fiddown. Travel along the R698 and divert on to the R680 towards Carrick-on-Suir. In Carrick-on-Suir divert on to the R676 on to the R885 and then back on to the N24.

Traffic travelling on the N24 towards Waterford from Clonmel/Limerick are to divert right at traffic lights at Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station, divert along the R-676 New Street and divert left at the traffic lights by crossing over Dillon bridge. Traffic will be diverted left onto the R680 heading towards Waterford and thendiverted left on to the R698 through Fiddown and back on to the N24 towards Waterford.