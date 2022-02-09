Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society members are walking tall to raise funds for the Strand Theatre

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society members and supporters are treading the footpaths rather than the boards this month to raise funds for the Strand Theatre.

The Society is reprising its Strand Theatre 925 Walking Challenge fundraiser, which was such a success last year with participants smashing the initial 6,000km goal by walking over 28,000km and raising more than €30,000.

Last year teams of 6 to 10 people committed to walking 925km between January 11 to February 15. The distance chosen was a pun on the Oscar winning Dolly Parton song “9 to 5”.

Similar to last year, participating walkers are striving to trek 925 km over the month of February but they will be taking on the challenge as individuals rather than teams this time.

The Society is running the fundraiser again because the Strand Theatre has mostly remained closed over the past year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This prevented the Society from staging its annual pantomime, which is its main fundraiser for the theatre.

Carrick Musical Society PRO Caolan Deehy-Power said the €30,000 raised from last year’s 925 walking challenge was spent on ensuring the theatre’s bills were paid.

But he pointed out that €30,000 doesn’t go as far as you think in a theatre that seats 358 people.

The Musical Society has set up an idonate page where donations can be submitted.

“The Society is hoping that people will please show their support once again by donating to the fund at: www.idonate.ie/strand

theatre925

“Every cent counts. We wish every walker all the best as they strive to complete this challenge,” said Mr Deehy Power.