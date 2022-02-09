Search

09 Feb 2022

Tipperary council to give more litter pickers to Tidy Towns groups

Tipperary council to give more litter pickers to Tidy Towns groups

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

09 Feb 2022 9:00 PM

Extra litter pickers are to be distributed to Tidy Towns groups in communities around Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District following requests made by councillors at the District’s monthly meeting.
Cllrs Kevin O’Meara from Mullinahone and District Chairman Cllr Mark Fitzgerald from Cloneen appealed for the council to supply the pickers to Tidy Towns groups as they prepare to clean up their communities this spring.
Cllr Fitzgerald said Tidy Towns groups could get gloves and refuse bags from An Taisce but it was hard to source litter pickers.
He recalled having to buy up to 50 litter pickers in a shop for his community’s clean up that almost 100 people took part in last year.
Marion O’Neill of Tipperary County Council’s Environment Department said the council would be glad to provide additional litter pickers to community groups.

