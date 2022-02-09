Tipperary council to give more litter pickers to Tidy Towns groups

Extra litter pickers are to be distributed to Tidy Towns groups in communities around Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District following requests made by councillors at the District’s monthly meeting.
Cllrs Kevin O’Meara from Mullinahone and District Chairman Cllr Mark Fitzgerald from Cloneen appealed for the council to supply the pickers to Tidy Towns groups as they prepare to clean up their communities this spring.
Cllr Fitzgerald said Tidy Towns groups could get gloves and refuse bags from An Taisce but it was hard to source litter pickers.
He recalled having to buy up to 50 litter pickers in a shop for his community’s clean up that almost 100 people took part in last year.
Marion O’Neill of Tipperary County Council’s Environment Department said the council would be glad to provide additional litter pickers to community groups.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.