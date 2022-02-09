Abbey CBS Transition Year group link in with HSE in Tipp Town to produce awareness calendars

Young innovators helping with Dementia Awareness
The Abbey CBS Transition Year, Young Social Innovators (YSI) group, have linked in with the HSE in Tipperary Town to produce awareness calendars.
The focus of the group this year is on raising awareness around dementia and on living with dementia. The calendars that were made contain artwork that was created by the YSI boys.
Mr Conor Sweeney is the teacher involved with the group. The students recently launched the calendars at an event in the school.
Some of the local combatants lined up for the MMA promotion at the Clonmel Park Hotel on Saturday, February 26
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.