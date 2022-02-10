Clonmel Community Policing Unit introduce their newest Honorary Garda - Holly Carroll

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Clonmel Community Policing Unit would like to introduce you to their newest Honorary Garda, Holly Carroll HG243, who was presented with her Honorary Garda induction pack recently.
Holly now joins her good pals Joey, Hayden, Shane and Grayson in the elite Little Blue Heroes unit in Clonmel District...a force to be reckoned with.
Gardaí added: "We can't wait for Garda Holly and her new Honorary Garda puppy Frankie to start her duties in Clonmel soon.
"Welcome to the Blue Family Garda Holly, we've got your six from now on."
