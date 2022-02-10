Nenagh Arts Centre to show Frida Kahlo film

Nenagh Arts Centre
The Nenagh Art's Centre will host Frida Kahlo Exhibition On Screen on March 8 at 7pm.
The film will explore the iconic artist's life through interviews, commentary, and her art.
More information can be found at nenagharts.com
A rural cottage with great potential to be a cosy home in a picturesque location in the scenic and tranquil Kilcommon, Thurles, Co Tipperary, will go to auction with Youbid.ie on February 17
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.