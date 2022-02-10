Search

10 Feb 2022

Reminder to Tipperary schools to enter this year's Texaco Children’s Art Competition

Last year over 280 pupils from schools in Co. Tipperary submitted entries to the competition

Closing date for receipt of entries this year is Monday, February 28 next

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

10 Feb 2022 12:15 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary teachers in primary and second level schools, whose pupils take part in the annual Texaco Children’s Art Competition, are reminded that the closing date for receipt of entries this year is Monday, February 28 next.

Last year over 280 pupils from schools in County Tipperary submitted entries to the competition.

Now in its 68th year, the Texaco Children’s Art Competition is widely acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in Ireland.

 

