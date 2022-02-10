Tipp gardaí issue appeal over engagement ring after it was found on Kickham Street

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
On January 22 a ladies gold band, old style high rise diamond cluster engagement ring was handed in having been found on Kickham Street, Thurles, near the Pallottine College.
Gardaí said: "Proof of ownership required in order to reclaim. We would love to reunite it with its owner. Contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100."
