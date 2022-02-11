Search

11 Feb 2022

Gina Slattery noted for her 'extreme kindness' as Director of Nursing at Willowbrook Lodge

Gina has left to return to her original calling of nursing

11 Feb 2022 11:00 AM

Director of Nursing at Willowbrook Lodge Nursing Home, Gina Slattery, has left to return to her original calling of nursing.

Gina has managed Willowbrook for the last number of very stressful years through Covid-19.

The home has been highly commended recently by HIQA for the excellent care of its residents during very difficult times when rules were unpopular and restrictions painful.

Staff and residents alike were under pressure but Covid was to a very large extent kept out of Willowbrook by Gina’s determination to keep everyone safe.

Rules and restrictions are never popular but families and friends knew their loved ones were cared for to a very high standard.

Gina was especially noted for her extreme kindness in her work. Gina will be very sadly missed by residents and staff as her concern for and care for everyone was of paramount importance to her.

Wishing Gina every success in her next adventure.

