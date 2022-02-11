Revealed: Planning green light by local authority for seven houses in Loughmore village

File photo
The local authority has given the green light for seven houses in Loughmore village.
The planning application was made by John and Bridget Martin and the development address is at Loughmore village, Templemore, Tipperary.
The development includes the construction of seven houses, complete with external works and site development works on their site.
The proposed house types will include: one two-bedroom single storey end of terrace house, one one-bedroom single storey mid-terrace house, one three-bedroom dormer type end of terrace house, two three-bedroom dormer type semi-detached houses, one three-bedroom dormer type house and one four-bedroom dormer type house in pair.
The council attached eighteen conditions to their decision.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.