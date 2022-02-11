Best man from Tipperary on stag party fined after being abusive to hotel staff and gardaí

A best man at a stag party who was abusive to hotel staff and gardaí was fined and ordered to enter into a probation bond at Kilkenny District Court.

Ross Moroney, 126 Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary admitted being intoxicated in a public place and to engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at a hotel in Kilkenny city centre on September 26, 2021.

The court heard that in the early hours of the date in question the defendant was intoxicated in a public place and was knocking on hotel bedroom doors.

The hotel staff no longer wanted him to stay and gardaí were contacted. The defendant was abusive to gardaí and staff. The incident took place at approximately 3.35 am.

The defendant, who had been a guest at the hotel at the time of the offending behaviour has four previous convictions including convictions under The Public Order Act and one conviction under section 15 of The Misuse of Drugs Act.

Solicitor Chris Dunne outlined to the court that his client had been attending a stag on the night in question and was the best man in the wedding party.

“He had booked three rooms and was meant to be sharing with a friend. The friend had met someone in the nightclub and had brought her back and he was knocking on the door, “ he said.

Mr Hogan also explained to the court that his client has an acquired brain injury and normally doesn’t drink.

The court heard that he works part time and is the sole provider and primary carer for his two children.

Mr Hogan also informed the court that the defendant paid for the hotel rooms that knocked on and that this ‘demonstrates a significant level of remorse’.

Judge Joanne Carroll convicted the defendant of the offences under sections four and six of The Public Order Act.

Frightening

“This was a very frightening experience for anyone staying at the hotel. You would think that you might be attacked,” she said.

The judge added that she was ‘impressed that he is working’ and that that he is not drinking as he is aware that alcohol and his medication do not mix well.

The judge convicted him under section 4 of The Public Order Act and imposed a fine of €100. She also convicted him under sections six of the same Act and ordered that he enter into a probation bond for 12 months.

“Maybe you should get the fella that you were meant to share the room with to pay your fine,” she added.