Boil Water Notice affecting county Tipperary residents for over two years has been lifted

A Boil Water Notice affecting Irish Water customers served by a section of the Galtee Regional Water Supply Scheme between Kilfeacle and Thomastown for more than two years has been lifted.

Irish Water has issued a statement announcing that working in partnership with Tipperary County Council it wishes to notify consumers that following the completion of remedial works and receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, the boil water notice which has been in place on this section of Galtee Scheme is now lifted with immediate effect for all affected properties. This decision follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council issued a boil water notice on a section of the Galtee Regional PWS in an area between Kilfeacle and Thomastown on October 31, 2019. Consumers in the affected area on Galtee Regional Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Irish Water and the Tipperary County Council - Health Service Executive Water Local Liaison Group will continue to meet and review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community.

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to the lifting of this notice. Further information is available on our website at www.water.ie.

