Emma Choptiany, top right, is fundraising for Roscrea's Mason Fletcher, left
A Tipperary woman is risking her life to raise money for a little Roscrea boy with a life-threatening illness.
Emma Choptiany is hoping that her charity skydive in April will help raise much needed funds for Mason Fletcher’s family and his recovery.
In 2020, Mason, then aged five, was diagnosed with a mid-brain tumour and two days later, in Temple Street Children's Hospital.
Mason had a tumour resection where surgeons removed 90% of the tumour.
They could not remove all the tumour as Mason would be left with severe life altering complications.
Now, Mason needs constant around-the-clock care and support.
Already, Emma’s gofundme campaign has raised about €470 of a €500 fundraising target, but your donations can help meet and exceed that goal.
“My name is Emma and I have decided to do something hugely out of my comfort zone, which is a charity skydive in aid of Mason's Journey to help out as much a I can for this local little warrior,” says Emma on her gofundme page.
“I will be raising as much money as I can. 100% of donations will be going towards Mason's Fundraiser as I will be paying for the Skydive with the Irish Skydiving club myself. The skydive will hopefully take place in April 2022 as this is the first available month to do so, I will post an update as soon as I have a set date!
All donations, big or small are hugely appreciated and are for a great cause! Thank you.”
Donate online at www.gofundme.com, and search for Charity Skydive for Mason's Journey.
