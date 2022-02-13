Tipperary gardaí issue appeal over 'suspicious vehicles'

File photo
Gardaí in Tipperary Town are looking for information in relation to any suspicious vehicles which may have been observed in the Bansha area Friday night/Saturday morning (11th & 12th Feb).
This follows the thefts of home heating oil and garden tools.
Gardaí would like to remind the public to ensure their properties are properly secured and that all machinery/tools are marked and photographed for identification purposes.
If you have any information that may assist, please contact Tipperary Town Gardaí on 062-80670.
