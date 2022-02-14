Beautifully refurbished three-bed house in popular Tipperary town on sale for ONLY €150,000

Boherclogh St, Cashel, Co Tipperary, E25RW66
This beautifully refurbished end of terrace house in Cashel is on sale for €150,000.
Located in the heart of Cashel town this property is within walking distance of every amenity in the town.
Behind the stable door entrance is a renovated and decorated house ready for the next occupants.
This is an ideal location and property for those seeking a town house with low maintenance, the rear courtyard allows for easy outdoor dining and relaxing.
This property would suit those looking for town centre house or investment.
