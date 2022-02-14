'Interesting week of weather ahead,' with risk of storms and maybe even some snow

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
"Interesting week of weather ahead including a risk of storms and maybe even some snow," says forecaster Alan O'Reilly of www.carlowweather.com.
He added: "Latest forecast of wind gusts for potential storm on Wednesday.
"Also some colder air briefly on Friday with risk of some snow in Northern areas but all depends on track of potential storm so very uncertain yet."
