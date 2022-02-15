Disgraceful! Owner allowed her dog to wee on Tidy Town group's tools in Tipperary

File photo
The High King Loop footpath has been a difficult job for all of the volunteers of Cashel Tidy Towns with so much dog poo on the path and embankment.
It has resulted in one volunteer having to go home to change clothes, which ended up being dumped.
There is NO EXCUSE as there are dog poo bins full of dog bags which are checked and filled every day by Vincent McGrath of Tipperary County Council.
There is no excuse; it is just LAZINESS by the owner.
The group said: "We saw this first hand when a dog owner allowed her dog to wee on the tools we had left down while moving a few things."
