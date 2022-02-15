Plans to develop all-weather facility between school and soccer club moves a step closer

The Board of Management of Cashel Community School and Cashel Town FC have planned over the last number of years to develop an “all-weather facility” on the school grounds.

The development would consist of a 90m x 50m enclosed all-weather facility with accompanying floodlights.

The perimeter consists of a 2m high fence resting on a 1m concrete upright (rebound surface on two sides of the perimeter) with additional 2m ball netting extension.

The design would allow for versatility of function incorporated within the layout markings and accessories such as mobile goal posts, hockey, Olympics handball and volleyball nets as well as basketball hoops.

This project would afford both partners and community group’s access to an adaptable multi-use surface facility, enclosed in a safe environment which will promote activity and participation for all.

To this end, the BOM at Cashel Community School in partnership with Cashel Town FC submitted an application to the Sports Capital Grant Scheme seeking funding of €150,000 towards this €350,000 project.

It was with delight on Friday, February 11 that the Board received official notification that they had been successful in their application.

The BOM would like to thank all the political representatives and outside agencies who have helped and supported this project from its conception.

Also, they would like to acknowledge the support from its Licenced Partners namely Cashel Town FC (Joint Applicant), Scoil Aonghusa - Special Olympics, Cashel Town Men’s Shed and Women’s Sport group and Cashel Camogie Club.

The principal of the school, John Gallagher said: “The school has had a long relationship with Cashel soccer club as they have been sharing facilities over the past 25 years and have built up significant relationships with its members over this time. That said a project of this scale requires a specific level of expertise and intuition.”

He added: “At the heart of this application was the desire to meet the needs of the young people in the Cashel community, we believe that activity and participation in sports is the key to unlocking wellbeing.

“The partnership acknowledges there are opportunities for sport and recreation to develop shared facilities in order to broaden access, maximise usage and to share operating costs of the proposed development.

“The target is to develop strong partnerships that combine resources and are mutually beneficial. Both user groups have identified their own specific need for use and access, as well as identifying where compatibility exists or can be fostered. We look forward to the roll out of this fantastic sports development in the upcoming months.”

The funding comes off the back of the largest sports capital grant in the history of the State, worth €150 million, which was announced last week.