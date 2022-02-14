Tipp gardaí intercept vehicle and discover litany of offences including no tax for...

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Cahir gardaí intercepted this vehicle (pictured above) on Monday after an Automatic Number Plate Recognition activation on the Mobility App and discovered the following litany of offences:
No insurance
Tax expired 775 days
Learner driver driving unaccompanied with no L-Plates.
The vehicle was seized and court to follow.
