Call to speed up Spina Bifida operations for children in urgent need

The Children's Hospital in Temple Street, Dublin
There was unanimous support at this month’s Tipperary County Council meeting for a motion by Nenagh based Cllr Seamus Morris calling on the Minister for Health to speed up the operations for children affected by Spina Bifida.
There are 82 children with Spina Bifida and, or Hydrocephalus currently requiring urgent Orthopaedic intervention.
“This was brought to the attention of the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly in December 2020,” stated Cllr Morris.
“However, no action has been instigated by the Minister to resolve this matter and these children continue to deteriorate.
“Lack of surgical intervention has caused their limbs and bodies to become deformed and maimed. Some of these children’s legs are now so badly affected that the soles of their feet permanently rub together causing open sores and bleeding," added Cllr Morris.
Full story in this week's Tipperary Star.
