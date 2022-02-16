Search

16 Feb 2022

Allow Fire Brigade crews to perform life-saving CPR, hears Tipperary County Council

The Council is awaiting for a national direction on it, responds Director of Services Brian Beck

Allow Fire Brigade crews to perform life-saving CPR, hears Tipperary County Council

CPR is a 'core function' of the Ambulance Service according to the HSE, hears Tipperary County Council

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

16 Feb 2022 3:15 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Thurles Councillor Jim Ryan called on fire crews to be allowed to perform certain procedures currently only carried out by the ambulance service, such as mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, in order to save lives, at this month's Tipperary County Council meeting. 

Cllr Ryan said the ambulance services are being called out to other counties, due to the “disgraceful state” this government has let the emergency services fall into.

“Even though the Fire Brigade are fully trained and they have the equipment, they’re not being encouraged to do so. Can we bring in a policy here in Tipperary that if an ambulance crew cannot reach a heart attack, that our fully qualified fire crews would instead be used to administer heart to heart to save a person who might be in distress from a heart attack or stroke.”


Director of Services for Emergency Services, Brian Beck, said it is being discussed at a national level. This was a “core activity” of the ambulance service according to the HSE, and it’s not the activity of the fire service, “but that doesn’t prohibit us going out in instances.

That is our goal, ultimately it is to save lives.” The Council is awaiting for a national direction on it, added Mr Beck.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media