Allow Fire Brigade crews to perform life-saving CPR, hears Tipperary County Council

Thurles Councillor Jim Ryan called on fire crews to be allowed to perform certain procedures currently only carried out by the ambulance service, such as mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, in order to save lives, at this month's Tipperary County Council meeting.

Cllr Ryan said the ambulance services are being called out to other counties, due to the “disgraceful state” this government has let the emergency services fall into.

“Even though the Fire Brigade are fully trained and they have the equipment, they’re not being encouraged to do so. Can we bring in a policy here in Tipperary that if an ambulance crew cannot reach a heart attack, that our fully qualified fire crews would instead be used to administer heart to heart to save a person who might be in distress from a heart attack or stroke.”



Director of Services for Emergency Services, Brian Beck, said it is being discussed at a national level. This was a “core activity” of the ambulance service according to the HSE, and it’s not the activity of the fire service, “but that doesn’t prohibit us going out in instances.

That is our goal, ultimately it is to save lives.” The Council is awaiting for a national direction on it, added Mr Beck.