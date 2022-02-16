Tipperary entertainer is delighted to be back live after years of Covid-19 restrictions

“And like a light switch all is back and we are open for business again,” the words of Pat Marnane when I asked him how it felt to be back playing music again.

“Yes it’s pure magic to have the phones ringing once more, to have festivals being planned, communities planning concerts and plays, to have music sessions with a real live audience and to have schools panicking to get shows on before the summer break. It’s such a great feeling to be working with national comedians and bands and to see artists back touring again. All we need now is the public to come out and support the live scene and take that step outside their own front door and enjoy life again.”

Pat says that they are delighted to be able to present their show featuring the music of The Seekers after having to postpone so many times.

“After a sell out show in Templeneiry Church in Bansha in November we were really looking forward to bringing the performance to Brú Ború in Cashel but as we know Covid interfered with everyone’s plans and so our show had to be postponed. However that now seems like a distant memory and it is all systems go for Saturday, February 26 in Brú Ború at 8pm.

“We are really excited about getting back on stage with the show and we can assure everyone that this is a show that will have your feet tapping right from the first song. Songs that were Top 10 hits for The Seekers in the 1960s such as I’ll Never Find Another You, A World of Our Own, Morningtown Ride, Someday, One Day, Georgy Girl and The Carnival Is Over. All timeless hits that are favourites with young and old alike.

“We have put a lot of work into preparing this show which will feature myself, my wife Fran, Karen Fitzgerald and Eddie Golden and along with the great music and songs the show is narrated by Martin Quinn, who will tell some of the stories behind the group and of the songs.”

Bookings for the show can be made online at https://bruboru.ie/whats-on/bru-boru-events/428/

The contact number for further details is 062-61122.

“We are really delighted to be able to present our show after having to postpone it on several occasions, so what we need now is for the people to come out and support the live performance that has been so badly missed over the last couple of years. Haven’t you missed being part of a live performance along with the atmosphere and entertainment? The music of The Seekers is just what the doctor ordered,” concluded Pat.

The Seekers first performed together in Melbourne in 1962. They became Australia’s first international supergroup, topping charts around the world with their unique pop sound, singing four-part harmonies with acoustic guitars and double bass. The Seekers have sold over 50 million records worldwide and incredibly are still performing.