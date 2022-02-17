EDITORIAL: Tributes to remarkable community servant of Tipperary

Warm tributes have been paid to 89-year-old Sean Nyhan who passed away last Wednesday.

The life and legacy of the Hollyford native have been remembered with great fondness.

Sean had a love of greyhounds, did charity work locally and he was a community servant in more ways than one.

The man succeeded at about everything a local representative can succeed at and was apparently great for the one-liners.

His successes were not just as a politician and four-time Mayor of Clonmel, but also as an educator.

He was principal of Newtown National School near Ballymacarbry in Waterford before his appointment as the first principal of

St Oliver’s National School in Clonmel - which opened in 1982 - before retiring in 1997.

Eamonn Wynne reports on page eight that Sean was described at a special meeting of Clonmel Borough District last Friday as an “absolute gentleman who was a great politician, educator and family man”.

Among the tributes to Sean in this week’s Nationalist, Deputy Mayor John Fitzgerald has said it was extraordinary that somebody who hailed from Hollyford, the furthest part of west Tipperary, had come to Clonmel, adopted it as his home town and rose to be its first citizen on four occasions.

No mean feat in Ireland for anyone to be taken in so warmly into another town - especially when coming from a rural area.

It is testament to the man Sean was and his kindness and openness to others and their problems that he would achieve so many accolades as a local councillor.

It is a very rare gift to possess and Sean had it, as confirmed by Cllr Fitzgerald; the adopted Clonmel local representative had an ability to make people at ease in his company.

He was devoted to his people and their devotion to him shone through last Friday as he was laid to rest in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

May he Rest in Peace.