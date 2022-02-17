Search

17 Feb 2022

EDITORIAL: Tributes to remarkable community servant of Tipperary

This week's editorial in The Nationalist

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

File photo

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

17 Feb 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Warm tributes have been paid to 89-year-old Sean Nyhan who passed away last Wednesday.

The life and legacy of the Hollyford native have been remembered with great fondness.

Sean had a love of greyhounds, did charity work locally and he was a community servant in more ways than one.

The man succeeded at about everything a local representative can succeed at and was apparently great for the one-liners.

His successes were not just as a politician and four-time Mayor of Clonmel, but also as an educator.

Death of former Mayor of Clonmel Sean Nyhan is being mourned throughout Tipperary

The late Mr Nyhan has been described as 'a giant of local government'

He was principal of Newtown National School near Ballymacarbry in Waterford before his appointment as the first principal of

St Oliver’s National School in Clonmel - which opened in 1982 - before retiring in 1997.

Eamonn Wynne reports on page eight that Sean was described at a special meeting of Clonmel Borough District last Friday as an “absolute gentleman who was a great politician, educator and family man”.

Among the tributes to Sean in this week’s Nationalist, Deputy Mayor John Fitzgerald has said it was extraordinary that somebody who hailed from Hollyford, the furthest part of west Tipperary, had come to Clonmel, adopted it as his home town and rose to be its first citizen on four occasions.

No mean feat in Ireland for anyone to be taken in so warmly into another town - especially when coming from a rural area.

It is testament to the man Sean was and his kindness and openness to others and their problems that he would achieve so many accolades as a local councillor.

It is a very rare gift to possess and Sean had it, as confirmed by Cllr Fitzgerald; the adopted Clonmel local representative had an ability to make people at ease in his company.

He was devoted to his people and their devotion to him shone through last Friday as he was laid to rest in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

May he Rest in Peace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media