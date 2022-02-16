Tipperary gardaí seize Japanese Akita after reports of it attacking small dogs

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Gardaí in Cashel received reports of a Japanese Akita attacking small dogs in the Cashel town area over the last number of months.
On Monday, gardaí with the assistance of Tipperary County Council Dog Warden seized the Akita and it was taken into care.
Gardaí added: "We wish to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries throughout this investigation. Prosecution now pending."
