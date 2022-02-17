High speed connectivity on the way for over 1,000 premises in Roscrea

Deputy Michael Lowry has been informed by National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company rolling out the new high-speed fibre broadband network under the Government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP), that fibre build works in County Tipperary are well underway.

In Roscrea, over 1,000 premises have been surveyed to date with network designs completed to deliver the new Fibre to the Home (FTTH) network in the area with an anticipated date for connection. NBI crews have started initial works for the build in townlands across Roscrea.

These ‘make ready’ works pave the way for the next stage of deploying fibre on poles/ducts, and include the erection of poles, unblocking of ducts, and the insertion of subduct into existing ducts, for the fibre to be installed.

The website is regularly updated to show estimated connection dates. Signing up to the NBI email notifications at https://nbi.ie/eoi/ is the easiest way to get the most up to date status of premises during the rollout and when premises will be ready for order.

In Tipperary, there are 30,213 premises in the Intervention Area (IA), which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools. This equates to 35% of all premises in the county. Under the National Broadband Plan, Tipperary will see an investment of €118M in the new high speed fibre network. This will enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency in the home, and facilitate increased levels of remote working.

In advance of the Fibre-to-the-Home roll out, the NBP provides for the delivery of Broadband Connection Points (BCP’s) nationwide. 475 of these sites are now ‘live’ and have both internal and external broadband access. These facilities - which include GAA clubs, community centres and tourist sites – will provide free public access to high-speed internet in the rollout area.

These BCP’s will pave the way for rural communities to receive the benefits of broadband, from mobile working, e-learning and mobile banking, to digital tourism. You can view BCPs at https://nbi.ie/bcp-map/.

An example of some of the locations of Broadband Connection Points in Tipperary are Moyglass Community Hall, Killoscully Community Centre, Aglish Community Hall, Killea GAA Club, Rossmore Community Hall, Curreeney Community Hall, Killurney Community Centre.

Primary schools in the Intervention Area are also being connected for educational access as part of the NBP.