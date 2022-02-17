Tipp school receives funding boost but 'final sum of investment cannot be disclosed'

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has announced that the Ardfinnan National School is set to see a large-scale extension.

The work, which will be carried out under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme, will comprise of and extension including one 80m sq MCR and ensuite, one UAWC and 3 X 15m sq SET Room and Central Activities Unit.

This is a major capital investment which will bring a huge positive impact to the education system in Ardfinnan. This has been approved by the Fianna Fáil Minister for Education, Norma Foley.

With this announcement of investment for Primary school education in Ardfinnan today, Cahill said: “Minister Norma Foley has just informed that she has signed off for the funding on a large-scale extension for the Ardfinnan national School, Ardfinnan”

Deputy Cahill added: “While the final sum of the investment cannot be disclosed until after the tendering process, I can confirm that this will be a large-scale extension.

“This year the Tipperary educational community has seen huge investment, I am delighted to see this investment continuing to be provided with Ardfinnan National School being the newest recipient. I am very grateful to Fianna Fáil Minister for education for signing off on this project.”

“I spoke with the Principal of Ardfinnan National School, and this comes as extremely positive news to the school community in Ardfinnan. I would like to congratulate both Ardfinnan National School for the work they have done to gain this funding.

“I would like to thank Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Anglim for his strong local representation and for his continuous dedication to provide Ardfinnan National School with these facilities

Deputy Jackie Cahill said: “Fianna Fail throughout the times has always sought to deliver for education, I am very pleased to see this much needed funding reach rural Tipperary and we are delighted for Ardfinnan National School.”