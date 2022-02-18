Planning granted for the demolition of seven existing pig rearing buildings in Tipperary

File photo
Planning has been granted for the demolition of seven existing pig rearing buildings in Tipperary.
Tara Pigs Farms Ltd made the application for the demolition of seven existing pig rearing buildings and for the erection of a new pig rearing building to upgrade and replace existing buildings, along with all associated site works.
All works take place within the curtilage of an existing pig rearing facility.
The development address is at Castleblake E.D., Graigue, Tipperary.
The council attached five conditions to their decision.
