Search

18 Feb 2022

Sum of €120,000 in funding for Social Inclusion Programme Coordinator for Tipp Town

Great news

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Feb 2022 6:16 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, and Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Joe O’Brien TD, has announced €120,000 in funding for a Social Inclusion Programme Coordinator for Tipperary Town Revitalisation Project.

Some €40,000 per annum will be invested in the post over a three-year period.

The Social Inclusion Programme Coordinator, co-funded by South Tipperary Development Company CLG and Tipperary County Council, will engage with marginalised groups and individuals and build capacity of the community, addressing the intergenerational disadvantage being experienced in Tipperary Town.

Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said: "I am delighted that my Department is able to provide funding and support this collaborative initiative. This investment will help tackle social inclusion challenges in Tipperary Town. 

"I have recently visited Tipperary Town and my Department will continue to assist local stakeholders in exploring opportunities and tackling some of the challenges they face."

Minister O’Brien added: "I also fully support this initiative that will help implement the vision of the Tipperary Town Revitalisation Project to build and support a sustainable, robust and inclusive community in Tipperary Town that ensures everyone has an opportunity to contribute to, and benefit from, social, economic, environmental and cultural development."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media