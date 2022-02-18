Sum of €120,000 in funding for Social Inclusion Programme Coordinator for Tipp Town

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, and Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Joe O’Brien TD, has announced €120,000 in funding for a Social Inclusion Programme Coordinator for Tipperary Town Revitalisation Project.

Some €40,000 per annum will be invested in the post over a three-year period.

The Social Inclusion Programme Coordinator, co-funded by South Tipperary Development Company CLG and Tipperary County Council, will engage with marginalised groups and individuals and build capacity of the community, addressing the intergenerational disadvantage being experienced in Tipperary Town.

Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said: "I am delighted that my Department is able to provide funding and support this collaborative initiative. This investment will help tackle social inclusion challenges in Tipperary Town.

"I have recently visited Tipperary Town and my Department will continue to assist local stakeholders in exploring opportunities and tackling some of the challenges they face."

Minister O’Brien added: "I also fully support this initiative that will help implement the vision of the Tipperary Town Revitalisation Project to build and support a sustainable, robust and inclusive community in Tipperary Town that ensures everyone has an opportunity to contribute to, and benefit from, social, economic, environmental and cultural development."