20 Feb 2022

Ursuline camogie junior A team secure their place in the all-Ireland final

The Ursuline Junior A Camogie Panel who are through to an All Ireland Final after their victory against St Patrick’s College, Maghera in the Semi Final

20 Feb 2022 2:00 PM

The Ursuline Junior ‘A’ Camogie team have booked their spot in the All Ireland Final following their win against St Patrick’s College, Maghera, on Saturday, 12 February. There was fierce excitement as the team headed off on Friday morning after a prayer on the bus for a safe journey and a propitious result.

They were undeterred by the long journey, and their overnight stay in the North meant they were fresh and ready at noon the next day for the highly anticipated semi, where both teams seemed to be quite evenly matched. The half-time score of 2-7 to 0-8 gave Thurles a five-point advantage over the Derry girls, but it was still anyone’s to play for.

The Ursuline managed to stay out in front despite only clocking three points in the second half. The final score was St Pat’s 1-11 Ursuline Thurles 2-10.

It was a thrilling two-point victory for UCT, resulting in a mixture of pure exhaustion and elation on the bus back to Tipp. Well done to the whole team and the managerial team of Ms Hogan and Mr Heney.

Also, thanks to staff members and family members who made the lengthy journey to support the Junior A’s.

Congratulations to neighbours Presentation Thurles on their success in the Camogie ‘B’ Championship. Wins for both schools means Camogie is alive and kicking in the home of hurling.

