21 Feb 2022

'Times were spent by the river or robbing apples,' looking back with Noreen O'Brien

A remarkable woman!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Noreen O'Brien, 1 Dean Ryan Terrace, Cashel

21 Feb 2022 9:16 AM

Noreen O’Brien of 1 Dean Ryan Terrace, Cashel was born on February 4, 1932 and was reared in Hoare Abbey cottage on the Golden Road in Cashel.

Noreen remembers that times have changed so much in the past 90 years, growing up nobody had much money or material things but everyone was the same.

Noreen remembers a time when they didn’t have electricity and lighting was from a parafin lamp, and times were spent by the river or robbing apples from a local orchard and walking to school was a mile and a half both ways and if it was a wet day, then you could spend all day in wet clothes because you wouldn’t have a change of clothes.

