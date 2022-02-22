Search

22 Feb 2022

Cashel girls say 'thank you' for new gear ahead of massive All-Ireland Final

Best of luck!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Feb 2022 9:27 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Cashel Community School’s Senior Camogie team and management would like to acknowledge and thank all those who have contributed to the purchase of team wear for the girls and in helping them prepare for their upcoming All-Ireland Final.

The Senior A Camogie Championship Final between the Cashel school and Presentation Athenry, which was scheduled for Kinnegad at 1.30pm last Saturday, was postponed.

A new date has yet to be announced for the game.

The girls received tops and socks, pre-match snacks and went on a team bonding trip, which was possible due to the generosity of the following: Martin O’Dwyer (O’Dwyer’s Butchers, Cashel), Gearoid McDermott (Amneal), Paul & Grace Downey, Aiden O’Dwyer, Mike Keane (Boston Scientific), Brian Horgan (B&T Sports), Boherlahan Camogie Club, Dundrum House Hotel, Elaine Moloney and Supervalu Cashel.

Team management would also like to thank Cashel GAA club for the use of their pitch for training and matches during the year and in particular to Michael Brosnan and Tom O’Meara for all their help.

Front Row: Aideen Bergin (Team Management), Grace Moloney, Martin O’Dwyer (O’Dwyer’s Butchers, Cashel), Gearóid McDermott (Amneal), Grace Downey, Lisa O’Connor, Trevor Galvin (Team Management).

Back Row: Annette O’Donnell (CCS & Boherlahan Camogie Club), Anna Fahie, Lily Fahie, Lucie Gilmartin

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media