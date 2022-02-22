Cashel girls say 'thank you' for new gear ahead of massive All-Ireland Final

Cashel Community School’s Senior Camogie team and management would like to acknowledge and thank all those who have contributed to the purchase of team wear for the girls and in helping them prepare for their upcoming All-Ireland Final.
The Senior A Camogie Championship Final between the Cashel school and Presentation Athenry, which was scheduled for Kinnegad at 1.30pm last Saturday, was postponed.
A new date has yet to be announced for the game.
The girls received tops and socks, pre-match snacks and went on a team bonding trip, which was possible due to the generosity of the following: Martin O’Dwyer (O’Dwyer’s Butchers, Cashel), Gearoid McDermott (Amneal), Paul & Grace Downey, Aiden O’Dwyer, Mike Keane (Boston Scientific), Brian Horgan (B&T Sports), Boherlahan Camogie Club, Dundrum House Hotel, Elaine Moloney and Supervalu Cashel.
Team management would also like to thank Cashel GAA club for the use of their pitch for training and matches during the year and in particular to Michael Brosnan and Tom O’Meara for all their help.
Front Row: Aideen Bergin (Team Management), Grace Moloney, Martin O’Dwyer (O’Dwyer’s Butchers, Cashel), Gearóid McDermott (Amneal), Grace Downey, Lisa O’Connor, Trevor Galvin (Team Management).
Back Row: Annette O’Donnell (CCS & Boherlahan Camogie Club), Anna Fahie, Lily Fahie, Lucie Gilmartin
